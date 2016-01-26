BRIEF-Prologis Q1 EPS $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 26 USI Group Holdings AG :
* Ravi Singh, director and chief executive of the company to resign his positions with the company effective immediately Source text - bit.ly/1Vof8lH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRASILIA, April 18 Weak economic activity in Brazil would allow for an acceleration of monetary easing, but lingering uncertainties make the current pace of rate cuts more appropriate, the central bank said in minutes of its policy-setting meeting released on Tuesday.