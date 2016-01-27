Jan 27 STMicroelectronics NV :

* Reports Q4 net revenues of $1.67 billion and gross margin of 33.5 pct

* 2015 net revenues of $6.90 billion and net income of $104 million

* Free cash flow of $148 million in Q4; $327 million in 2015

* Q4 U.S. GAAP net revenue $1.67 billion versus $1.83 billion year ago

* Q4 U.S. GAAP gross margin 33.5 percent versus 33.8 percent year ago

* Q4 U.S. GAAP operating income $25 million versus $38 million year ago

* Q4 U.S. GAAP net income attributable to parent company $2  million versus $43 million year ago

* Decision to discontinue new products for set top box due to significant losses posted by over past years, challenging market

* ST to discontinue development of new platforms and standard products for set-top-box and home gateway

* Announced a global workforce review

* Redeployment of about 600 employees, currently associated with set-top-box business

* A global workforce re-alignment that may affect approximately 1,400 employees worldwide

* Annualized savings are estimated at $170 million upon completion and restructuring costs at about $170 million

* Expects in Q1, revenues to decrease sequentially by about 3 pct at mid-point, and gross margin to be about 33.0 pct at mid-point

* Expects Q1 2016 revenues to decrease about 3 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Expects Q1 2016 revenues to decrease about 3 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Gross margin in Q1 is expected to be about 33.0 pct plus or minus 2.0 percentage points