Jan 27 Qliro Group Publ AB

* Qliro's CDON carries out efficiency measures

* Says efficiency measures include a staff reduction of approx. 35 full time positions at CDON's office in Malmo, Sweden

* Says will be reported as a non-recurring cost of around SEK 15 million, which will be attributed to result for Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: