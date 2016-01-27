Jan 27 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Trading statement
* As at 31 December 2015, RBS expects to report a CET1
capital ratio of approximately 15% and TNAV per share of
approximately 350p versus a CET1 capital ratio of 16.2%
* Has revised its pension accounting policy for determining
whether or not it has an unconditional right to a refund of any
surpluses in its employee pension funds
* Change will result in accelerated recognition of £4.2
billion of already committed future contributions in respect of
past service
* Expected to result in an accounting deficit of £3.3
billion as at 31 December 2015 relating to main section of Royal
Bank Of Scotland Group Pension Fund
* Has signed a MOU with main scheme trustee to make a
payment of £4.2 billion into main scheme
* Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Willis Towers
Watson and Allen & Overy Llp have been advising rbs in relation
to this planned acceleration of pension payments.
* Will now continue to move further and faster in 2016 to
clean-up bank and improve our core businesses - CEO
* An additional £500 million provision has been recognised
following publication of financial conduct authority's ("fca")
consultation paper cp15/39 "rules and guidance on payment
protection insurance complaints"
* PPI complaint volumes during Q4 2015 were in line with
previous trends
* Subject to PRA approval, we expect adverse core capital
impact resulting from proposed pension accounting change
* A Q4 2015 goodwill impairment charge of £498 million in
respect of its private banking business
* an additional provision of $2.2 billion in relation to
various us rmbs litigation claims in q4 2015 which will reduce
attributable profits for q4 2015 by £1.5 billion
* Will reduce attributable profits in q4 2015 by £498
million, but as an intangible item will have no impact on tnav
per share or CET1 ratio
* As at 31 december 2015, rbs expects to report a cet1
capital ratio of approximately 15% and tnav per share of
approximately 350p
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: