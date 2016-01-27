Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 27 Sage Group Plc
* organic software and software related services (ssrs) revenue declined by 5.3% as a reflection of planned transition to subscription relationships
* management is confident that business remains on course for fy16 full year guidance
* group organic revenue increased by 6.6% for first three months of year
* organic recurring revenue grew by 10.4%, driven by software subscription revenue which grew by 35.7% for quarter
* delivering at least 6% organic revenue growth and 27% operating margin, weighting investment for growth towards first half of year
* performance in q1 demonstrates continued momentum and was in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
