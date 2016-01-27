Jan 27 Isg Plc
* Continued rejection of offer from Cathexis UK Holdings
limited of 143p per share and trading update
* Board of ISG notes announcement made by Cathexis on Jan.
26 2016 that offer has been extended to 1.00pm (London time) on
Feb. 1 2016
* Overall group trading results for financial year ending
June 30 2016 are expected to be in line with board's
expectations
* Order book as at Dec. 31 2015 was £1.1bn, in line with
level disclosed on Dec. 1 2015
* Board also notes once again very low level of acceptances
to offer )
* Low acceptance level are clear indication that
shareholders agree with board in its continued rejection of
offer
* Progress on turnaround plan for uk construction
continues
* Overall results for current financial year will have a
greater second half weighting
* Board reaffirms its intention to pay an interim dividend
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: