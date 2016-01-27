Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 27 Clavister Holding AB :
* Clavister and Nokia Networks collaborate within virtual Next-generation Security Solutions
* Partnership will help Clavister position security solutions within the virtual mobile operator market Source text for Eikon:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order