Jan 27 Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* ancillary revenue up 25.8% to eur 123 million

* reported net profit under ifrs was eur 15.6 million, a decrease of 20.9%

* underlying net profit was a record eur 17.2 million, an increase of 376.5%

* underlying net profit for full year is now expected to be in range of eur 200 million to eur 210 million.

* total revenue increased 17.3% to eur 310 million

* ticket revenue up 12.4% to eur 187 million

* passengers carried in q3 up 23.2% to 4.7 million

* company today raised its underlying net profit guidance for full year to a range of between eur 200 million to eur 210 million