Jan 27 Paddy Power Plc :

* Board also announces a final dividend for 2015 of eur 1.20 per share, taking full year regular dividend for 2015 to eur 1.80 per share

* Announces that trading in last seven weeks of 2015, post release of its interim management statement on 17 November 2015, was good

* Expects to report operating profit before exceptional items, for year ended 31 december 2015 of approximately eur 180 million