Jan 27 RTX A/S :

* Initiates a new share buy back programme

* Share buy-back programme runs from Jan. 27 to May 04

* In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to 10 million Danish crowns ($1.46 million) 

* Purpose of share buy back programme is to address company's capital structure and to hedge sharebased payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8650 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)