UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Raisio Oyj :
* To build its own bioenergy plant in Finland
* Value of investment is about 8 million euros ($8.68 million)
* Facility will be launched during spring 2017
* Construction work is scheduled to begin in winter 2016
* Employment effect throughout value chain 30-40 jobs
* Says the bioenergy plant will be for the production of steam and district heating used in Raisio's industrial area
* Construction of own bioenergy plant is part of the company's goal to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy whenever it is ecologically and economically viable Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.