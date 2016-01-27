Jan 27 Raisio Oyj :

* To build its own bioenergy plant in Finland

* Value of investment is about 8 million euros ($8.68 million)

* Facility will be launched during spring 2017

* Construction work is scheduled to begin in winter 2016

* Employment effect throughout value chain 30-40 jobs

* Says the bioenergy plant will be for the production of steam and district heating used in Raisio's industrial area

* Construction of own bioenergy plant is part of the company's goal to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy whenever it is ecologically and economically viable Source text for Eikon:

