Jan 27 Affecto Plc :

* Announces that it has signed an agreement according to which it will continue to maintain and develop Finnish Broadcasting Company's (Yle) Internet services also in 2016-2017

* The agreement is based on a previous framework awarded through public tender

* The total revenue impact of the contract is estimated to be at least 1 million euros ($1.1 million) per year Source text for Eikon:

