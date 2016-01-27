Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 27 GN Store Nord A/S
* Says German Marcus Desimoni, 47, joins as Chief Financial officer and member of the executive management team from February 15
* Says Desimoni replaces Anders Boyer, who resigned as CFO in December
* During 2010-2015, Marcus was group CFO of Siemens (now Sivantos) hearing aids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order