Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 27 AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :
* 9-month sales increased by 19.4 pct to 584.3 million euros ($634.78 million)
* 9-month EBITDA increased by 10.2 pct to 140.2 million euros
* 9-month consolidated net income of 60.2 million euros by 19.6 pct higher than last year
* Confirms outlook for the fiscal year 2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order