UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 As Roma SpA :
* Sells player Yao Gervais Kouassi (Gervinho) to Hebei China Fortune FC for 18 million euros ($19.56 million) plus a variable amount of up to 1 million euros on the achievement of certain sporting goals Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.