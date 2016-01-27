Jan 27 Rokiskio Suris AB :

* Approached supervision service of Bank of Lithuania with request to investigate if East Capital (LUX) Baltic fund has not breached a ban on market manipulation

* Says in opinion of management of Rokiskio Suris AB, company has always lawfully granted all loans, and no harm was done to company Source text for Eikon:

