Jan 27 Tower Property Fund

* Acquisition of croatian retail property portfolio and cautionary

* Concluded an agreement with Agrokor d.d and Konzum d.d to acquire following 4 Konzum stores and shopping centres in Croatia

* Deal for consideration of eur 66.4 million less amount of debt in Dubrovnik company

* Effective date for each acquisition will be date of transfer against payment which is anticipated in aApril 2016.