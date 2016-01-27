UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Eurazeo :
* Eurazeo Patrimoine in exclusive negotiations to acquire a portfolio of 85 hotels and create a dedicated hotel platform
* Eurazeo and Accorhotels would hold stakes of 70 pct and 30 pct, respectively
* The transaction represents an asset value of 504 million euro ($547.7 million) and an equity investment of approximately 150 million euro ($163.01 million) for Eurazeo Patrimoine Source text: bit.ly/1nyjYm2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.