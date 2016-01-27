Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 27 Itesoft SA :
* Q4 revenue 6.9 million euros ($7.5 million) versus 5.9 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 23.2 million euros, up 6.9 pct year on year
* Confirms H2 2015 current operating margin around 8 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order