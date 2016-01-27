Jan 27 Aubay Sa

* Q4 revenue of 74.4 million euro ($80.8 million) versus 66.9 million euro a year ago

* FY revenue 273.8 million euro versus 243.3 million euro a year ago

* Revises upward its FY objective of current operating margin to over 9 pct (previously between 8.7 pct and 8.9 pct)

* Sees a 2016 revenue of 317 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)