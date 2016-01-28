Jan 28 Berner Kantonalbank AG :

* FY 2015 profit amounted to 131.3 million Swiss francs ($129.12 million), 0.7 percent over the previous year

* Board of directors proposes to further increase the dividend by 0.20 Swiss francs to 6.00 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/1SkKI4g Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0169 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)