Jan 28 Zooplus AG :

* Sales for the financial year rose 31 pct to 711 million euros ($773.14 million) (previous year: 543 million euros)

* Forecast 2016 with sales of at least 875 million euros, corresponding to total sales of a minimum of 900 million euros

* RTRS poll avg for Zooplus AG 2015 total sales of 742 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1JH0THW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)