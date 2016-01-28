Jan 28 Flybe Group Plc

* return to growth delivered in h1 has continued in q3 despite impact of a reduction in travel following events in paris in november

* 10.1% increase in seat capacity 1 to 2.8m seats

* 2.1% increase in passenger volumes 2 to 1.92m

* 3.6% growth in passenger revenue 3 to £128.9m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)