Jan 28 Electra Private Equity Plc

* quarterly update report as at 31 december 2015

* share price of 3,757p at 31 december 2015, reflecting a total return of 15 percent since 30 september 2015 against a total return of 3 percent for morningstar private equity index

* £235 million realised.

* share price total return of 26 percent over year to 31 december 2015

