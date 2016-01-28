MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 28 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to 500 million stg
* Trading in line with our expectations; outlook for year unchanged
* Revenue and profit outlook for year unchanged
* Daily Mail cover price increase from 60 pence to 65 pence with effect from 1 february 2016
* Announcement of chief executive martin morgan's retirement at end of 2016
* Board will consider both internal and external candidates
* Notice given ensures that there is sufficient time to allow a thorough search process to take place
* Underlying #revenue growth of 2% from our b2b businesses
* Net debt increased by £21 million to £723 million, in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.