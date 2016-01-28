Jan 28 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Receives two important contracts valued at over 22
million Swiss francs ($21.62 million)
* Order volume of contracts, which are recorded for January
2016, amounts to over 22 million francs and delivery of all
equipment to both customers is scheduled throughout first half
of 2016
* Total incoming orders of 418.9 million francs in fiscal
year 2015, representing an increase of 28.5 pct compared to
previous year period (FY 2014: 326.0 million francs)
* Order backlog of 257.5 million francs as of Dec. 31,
2015
* Net sales for 2015 amounted to 323.6 million francs based
on preliminary unaudited results
($1 = 1.0176 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)