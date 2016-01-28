Jan 28 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Receives two important contracts valued at over 22 million Swiss francs ($21.62 million)

* Order volume of contracts, which are recorded for January 2016, amounts to over 22 million francs and delivery of all equipment to both customers is scheduled throughout first half of 2016

* Total incoming orders of 418.9 million francs in fiscal year 2015, representing an increase of 28.5 pct compared to previous year period (FY 2014: 326.0 million francs)

* Order backlog of 257.5 million francs as of Dec. 31, 2015

* Net sales for 2015 amounted to 323.6 million francs based on preliminary unaudited results