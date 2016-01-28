BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 555 million riyals versus 492 million riyals year ago
Jan 28 Kungsleden AB :
* Develops office space in central Södertälje
* Investment amounts to about 125 million Swedish crowns ($14.7 million)
* Says investment is expected to obtain a yield of close to 9 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5117 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 27.8 million dirhams versus 45.1 million dirhams year ago