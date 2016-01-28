Jan 28 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa

* AB InBev announces partial cancellation of usd 75.0 billion committed senior acquisition facilities

* Additionally company chose to make a voluntary cancellation of $12.5 bln of term facility A as permitted under terms of committed senior acquisition facilities.

* Cancelled $42.5 billion of $75.0 billion committed senior acquisition facilities following recent capital markets issuances