UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Mitchells & Butlers Plc :
* AGM trading statement
* Trading over festive period was encouraging, with like-for-like sales growth of 2.0% in two weeks of Christmas and New Year.
* Over financial year to date total sales have fallen by 0.8 pct but operating margins are ahead of prior year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.