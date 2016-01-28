Jan 28 Mitchells & Butlers Plc :

* AGM trading statement

* Trading over festive period was encouraging, with like-for-like sales growth of 2.0% in two weeks of Christmas and New Year.

Over financial year to date total sales have fallen by 0.8 pct but operating margins are ahead of prior year.