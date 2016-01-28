Jan 28 Lenta says:

* Total sales grew 26.2 percent, year-on-year, in Q4 2015 to 75.1 billion roubles ($969.13 million);

* Like-for-like sales grew 6.1 percent versus Q4 2014;

* 18 hypermarkets and five supermarkets opened during Q4;

* Total sales grew 30.3 percent in FY 2015 to 252.8 billion roubles; like-for-like sales rose 9.1 percent versus 2014;

* Expects adjusted EBITDA margin for full year of 2015 to improve compared to result of 2014;

* Confirms its 2016 expansion target to open at least 40 new hypermarkets and expects to maintain a similar or higher rate of growth in 2017 and beyond;

* Expects to significantly exceed its previously communicated goal of doubling selling space over three years to Dec. 2016;

* Given volatile consumer and macro environment, Lenta will not provide 2016 sales growth guidance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 77.4920 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)