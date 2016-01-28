Jan 28 Lenta says:
* Total sales grew 26.2 percent, year-on-year, in Q4 2015 to
75.1 billion roubles ($969.13 million);
* Like-for-like sales grew 6.1 percent versus Q4 2014;
* 18 hypermarkets and five supermarkets opened during Q4;
* Total sales grew 30.3 percent in FY 2015 to 252.8 billion
roubles; like-for-like sales rose 9.1 percent versus 2014;
* Expects adjusted EBITDA margin for full year of 2015 to
improve compared to result of 2014;
* Confirms its 2016 expansion target to open at least 40 new
hypermarkets and expects to maintain a similar or higher rate of
growth in 2017 and beyond;
* Expects to significantly exceed its previously
communicated goal of doubling selling space over three years to
Dec. 2016;
* Given volatile consumer and macro environment, Lenta will
not provide 2016 sales growth guidance.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 77.4920 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)