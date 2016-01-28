Jan 28 Neopost SA :

* Yamato Transport and Neopost have an agreement in principle to form a joint venture

* Joint venture to operate an open parcel locker network in Japan

* Joint venture will be 51 pct owned by Neopost and 49 pct by Yamato Transport

* Final JV contract is expected to be signed in March 2016