Jan 28 Grainger Plc

* As we look out to 2020: dividend will increase, reflecting greater proportion of rental income.

* Vanessa Simms will join group as finance director, earlier than anticipated, on Thursday 4 February 2016. 

* As we look out to 2020, our PRS-led strategic targets are: invest over 850 mln stg into PRS assets to drive rental income growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: