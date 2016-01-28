BRIEF-United Arab Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 27.8 million dirhams versus 45.1 million dirhams year ago
Jan 28 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Has carried out additional bond loan issue of 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.9 million) at 100 percent of nominal value
* After this issue the company has a total of 625 million crowns issued within the frame of 750 million crown program Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5166 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 27.8 million dirhams versus 45.1 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago