Jan 28 Enzymatica publ AB

* Has signed agreement to acquire Icelandic company Zymetech via a non-cash issue

* Acquisition gives company, among others, international exclusive rights to patent-protected enzyme, key ingredient in Coldzyme Mouth Spray

* Purchase price consists of about 20.9 million new shares in Enzymatica and about 4 million new warrants

* As of Jan. 27, 20.9 million shares were equal to price of 3.35 Swedish crowns per share and a value of about 70 million crowns ($535,000)

* Will propose a cash issue of new shares in H1 2016 with preemptive rights for existing shareholders amounting to about 60 million crowns and an extended mandate for a future private placement of up to 40 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

