Jan 28 NN Group NV:

* ING transaction will reduce ING's remaining stake in NN group from 16.2 pct to 14.1 pct of outstanding shares

* As ING's holding drop below 15 pct, appointment of Dick Harryvan, Robert Jenkins as members of NN's supervisory board will become effective Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)