Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 Data Respons ASA :
* Q4 operating revenue 268 million Norwegian crowns ($31.0 million) versus 229 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 14.4 million crowns versus 18.3 million crowns year ago
* End-Q4 order backlog 690 million crowns versus 713 million crowns year ago
* Board of directors proposes a dividend of 1.00 crown per share for third straight year
* Challenges facing oil industry and related sectors has resulted in lower activity in norwegian market Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6512 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order