Jan 28 Compagnie Des Villages De Vacances De L'isle De France Limitee :

* Year ended Oct. 31, 2015 income of 142.8 million rupees versus 142.9 million rupees a year ago

* Year ended Oct. 31, 2015 profit before taxation of 44.5 million rupees versus 203 million rupees last year Source : bit.ly/1SkTwXZ Further company coverage: