UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Celesio AG :
* 9-month revenue of 16,227.8 million euro ($17.69 billion), up 6.8 per cent
* 9-month EBIT increased 7.8 per cent to 343.5 million euro as reported
* Expects that revenue and adjusted EBIT from continued operations for fiscal year 2016 will be slightly ahead of initial expectations
* Does not expect any acquisitions to have a material financial impact on fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.