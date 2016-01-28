(Corrects volume of current grain handling in second bullet to 3.5 million tonnes from 6.5 million tonnes.)

Jan 28 Novorossiysk Grain Plant :

* Plans to build new elevator with 100,000 tonnes grain storage capacity, general director Aleksey Chemerichko said in an interview for administration of Krasnodar Krai

* The company is carrying out modernization of existing and construction of new facilities for receiving, storing and handling grain to increase grain handling capacity to 6 million tonnes from current 3.5 million tonnes

* The project runs from 2014 to 2018, total investment in the project is over 6 billion roubles ($78.81 million) Source text - bit.ly/1SLEps2

