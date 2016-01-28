Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 28 Peertv Plc
* ossie weitzman has resigned as a director of company. Efforts are being made to persuade him to withdraw his resignation
* zai, company's nominated adviser, indicated it will resign with immediate effect if his resignation is not withdrawn
* zai has requested that suspension be maintained pending clarification of this matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order