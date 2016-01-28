BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
Jan 28 The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) investigations into HBOS senior managers
* These investigations will determine whether or not any prohibition proceedings should be commenced against them
* FCA and PRA continue to review materials with a view to making further decisions regarding other former hbos senior managers
* Signs head of terms with Mubadala Development to establish joint real estate development co in Abu Dhabi Source:(http://bit.ly/2nRgAXy) Further company coverage: