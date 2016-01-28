(Corrects headline to say GSK Consumer Nigeria received an offer to divest bottling and distribution of drinks business from Suntory Beverage & Food)

Jan 28 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc :

* Receives offer from Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd to divest bottling and distribution of drinks business

* If transaction is agreed and approved, the retained business of GSK Nigeria would comprise wellness, oral healthcare business

* If transaction is agreed and approved, the retained business of GSK Nigeria would comprise nutrition and pharmaceutical businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: