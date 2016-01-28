UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to say GSK Consumer Nigeria received an offer to divest bottling and distribution of drinks business from Suntory Beverage & Food)
Jan 28 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc :
* Receives offer from Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd to divest bottling and distribution of drinks business
* If transaction is agreed and approved, the retained business of GSK Nigeria would comprise wellness, oral healthcare business
* If transaction is agreed and approved, the retained business of GSK Nigeria would comprise nutrition and pharmaceutical businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.