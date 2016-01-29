BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
(Corrects first bullet and headline in Jan 28 brief item to show Laginha has resigned as CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa, not Euronext NV)
Jan 28 Euronext NV :
* Luis Laginha has resigned and will step down from his role as CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa
* A replacement for Luis Laginha will be recruited in the coming months
* Isabel Ucha will be appointed interim CEO of Euronext Lisbon and a member of Euronext NV managing board while holding this interim position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)