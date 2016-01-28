UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Fleury Michon SA :
* FY revenue 757.6 million euros ($829.34 million) versus 707.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 190.0 million euros versus 180.9 million euros year ago
* Net income for the year 2015 should be close to stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.