Jan 28 Montagne Et Neige Developpement SS :

* 9 month pro forma revenue 46.7 million euros versus 45.7 million euros ($50.03 million) pro forma last year

* Q4 expected with strong growth at the end of December 2015

* Accumulated turnover and the firm order book is up 7.6 pct compared with the same date of last year

* Reiterates its annual targets of sustained organic growth and a return to profitability