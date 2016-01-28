Jan 28 Storebrand Asa
* Storebrand has implemented several measures in 4Q 2015 as
part of its long-term adaptation to Solvency II
* Overall, it is expected that these measures are
strengthening the Solvency II margin by approximately 15
percentage points in the quarter
* It is expected that the measures, in combination with
other
material special items, overall will have a neutral effect on
profit after tax for the Storebrand Group in 4Q
* The estimated Solvency II margin as of year-end 2015 is
about 160 percent with transition rules and about 120 percent
without transition rules
* In 3Q 2015, Storebrand's estimated remaining direct result
contribution for longevity reserve strengthening was NOK 1.4bn
for the period 4Q 2015-2020
* Storebrand has decided to charge the entire remaining
contribution to the 4Q 2015 result
* This represents a NOK 1.2bn deviation for the quarter
compared with earlier estimates
* The accelerated reserve strengthening is merely an accrual
effect, and does not represent a change in the estimated total
direct result
contribution
* During 2015, 776 NOK million has been used from the Risk
Equalization Fund to strengthen reserves
* The expected negative accounting effect of the changed
interest rate curve, combined with other assumption changes, is
approximately NOK 300m
* The change better adapts risk management to the Solvency
II regulation, and will strengthen the company's Solvency II
position
* It is expected that indexation fees will not be
recognized in the coming years as a result of the changed
interest rate curve
* The 4Q 2015 result is charged with restructuring costs of
NOK 100m caused by previously announced staff reductions in
Norway and Sweden
* Weak disability results will have a negative effect on
earnings of about NOK 100m due to reserve strengthening
* To streamline operations and improve risk management on
the remaining property exposure, Storebrand Eiendom Holding AS
has been dissolved
* The taxable loss from the dissolution of the company
causes, in isolation, a tax income of NOK 1.7bn for Storebrand
Livsforsikring AS in 4Q 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)