Jan 29 Pixium Vision SA :

* Reports FY net loss of 15.6 million euros ($17.0 million)versus a loss of 11.6 million euros a year ago

* Cash position as of Dec. 31 of 24.3 million euros versus 42.1 million euros year ago

* FY total income is 3.3 million euros versus 2.4 million euros a year ago

* FY operating loss is 15.7 million euros versus a loss of 11.6 million euros a year ago

* Expects CE mark approval for Iris II in mid 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1PE918f Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)