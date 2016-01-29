BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Group issues 500 mln yuan 2017 1st tranche mid-term bills
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche 3+N-yr mid-term bills worth 500 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5.43 percent
Jan 29 Ablynx NV :
* To receive 8 million euro ($8.73 million) milestone as Boehringer Ingelheim starts first patient study with a bi-specific nanobody in oncology
* Aim of study is to evaluate safety profile and dosing schedule for this nanobody
* Says company's bioequivalence facility located at baroda was inspected by US Food & Drug Administration