Jan 29 VP Bank AG :

* VP Bank group ended 2015 financial year with a substantially higher group net income of about 64 million Swiss francs

* FY net income for 2014 reached 20 million Swiss francs

* As at the end of 2015, client assets under management at vp bank group amounted to 34.8 billion Swiss francs ($34 billion) Source text - bit.ly/1OTGfDv Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0161 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)