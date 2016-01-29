Jan 29 Elisa Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 404 million euros ($440 million) (Reuters poll: 391 million euros)

* Q4 EBITDA 128 million euros (Reuters poll: 129 million euros)

* Q4 mobile ARPU was 16.5 euros (15.9 euros in previous quarter)

* CEO says upgrades to faster mobile data speeds resulted in Elisa's best ever earnings in 2015

* Proposes dividend for 2015 of 1.40 euro per share (Reuters poll 1.38 euro per share)

* Full-year EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, is anticipated to be at same level as in 2015

* Full-year revenue is estimated to be at same level as in 2015

* Full-year capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 percent of revenue Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9171 euros)